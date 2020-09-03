Phoenix’s Copperwing Logistics Park Just Got Cooler With the Inception of This 315,000-Square-Foot, State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ti Cold Development, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, brings this unique cold storage opportunity to the Phoenix area.

Upon completion, this facility will boast over 315,000 sq. ft. of storage space, nearly 40,000 pallet positions, a 60-foot-deep refrigerated dock, 40-foot-deep refrigerated rail dock and -10F to 35F, fully convertible refrigerated / frozen space. This facility is immediately available to take advantage of both leasing and build-to-suit opportunities in support of a variety of market-driven cold storage and ecommerce demands. “We are developing this location to not only serve the needs of the current consumers within the Phoenix market, but to also provide a sustainable, scalable and customizable solution to better serve the needs moving into the future,” said Rob Adams, Principal at Ti.

Strategically situated within the Copperwing Logistics Park, this infrastructure-invested location lies within a pre-approved foreign trade zone, allows for connected access to Class I rail through BNSF Railway, and is conveniently situated to three major thoroughfare connections: Loop 303 & 101 and Northern Pkwy.

Through Ti’s experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Ti Cold Development: Ti Cold Development is a division of Tippmann Innovation (‘Ti’). Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti’s consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold chain. The Ti consulting team provides unique solutions in providing a sustainable competitive advantage to our clients in keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today’s modern cold chain. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.