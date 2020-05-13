Pick Tennessee Products Takes Local Connections To New Level

NASHVILLE — Consumers now have more opportunities to connect to local farms and food businesses than ever before. The Pick Tennessee Products mobile app has expanded its services to include all businesses listed within the program’s directory.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in so many ways,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “That’s why it’s important to offer consumers an easy, simple way to connect with their local farmers, as well as food and beverage manufacturers in Tennessee. When consumers Pick Tennessee Products, our supply chain remains strong.”

The Pick Tennessee app still provides users with a listing of farms and food businesses based on their real-time location. Consumers can now also use the app to find fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy products, wineries, breweries, distilleries, farm artisan products, and specialty food items.

“The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has been proud to promote Pick Tennessee Products for more than 30 years,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “The mobile app launched in 2014, and we’ve worked hard to improve it ever since.”

Find the app on Google Play or the App Store by searching Pick Tennessee. If you are already using the app, be sure to update to the most recent version to have access to all listings in the directory.

Go to www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find farms and food businesses near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to meet members offering products and services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic through the #DoYourPartWithPickTN campaign.