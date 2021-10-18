Pick’n Save Converts 3 Stores in Dane County to Metro Markets

There’s a new look and name for three former Pick ’n Save grocery stores in Dane County.

Roundy’s Supermarkets has announced that it has converted its stores in Shorewood Hills, Monona and one of its stores in Sun Prairie into Metro Markets.

The stores mirror that of the 58,000-square-foot Metro Market Roundy’s opened in 2014 along Cottage Grove Road on the city’s Far East Side. The improvements include enhanced lighting and signage; more emphasis on prepared food; expanded bakery, deli, meat and seafood departments; and the addition of cheese counters from Murray’s Artisanal Cheeses, a New York City-based cheese shop.

