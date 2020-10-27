Piggly Wiggly Midwest Renews eCommerce Partnership with Mercatus

TORONTO- Mercatus, a leading trusted provider of digital commerce solutions for grocery retail, today announced its renewed partnership with Piggly Wiggly Midwest. The retailer will continue to offer shoppers a seamless eCommerce experience using the Mercatus Integrated Commerce® platform and currently offers essential curbside pickup services at 27 of its 96 brick-and-mortar locations.

The partnership, which began in 2017, has empowered Piggly Wiggly to continually enhance its eCommerce experience and fulfillment operations and services via Mercatus’ Digital Engagement and Digital Commerce solutions:

Digital Engagement: Serves as the point of connection, drawing in new and existing shoppers with a holistic, branded online shopping experience across web, tablet and mobile devices. The flexibility of the Mercatus platform enables retailers to integrate any service they choose, from loyalty programs, to flyers and coupons to recipes and more. With an easy-to-use interface, Piggly Wiggly can easily update and control its front end without relying on IT assistance.

Serves as the point of connection, drawing in new and existing shoppers with a holistic, branded online shopping experience across web, tablet and mobile devices. The flexibility of the Mercatus platform enables retailers to integrate any service they choose, from loyalty programs, to flyers and coupons to recipes and more. With an easy-to-use interface, Piggly Wiggly can easily update and control its front end without relying on IT assistance. Digital Commerce: Enables Piggly Wiggly to replicate the grocery shopping experience online, while saving shoppers time with an easy to navigate basket-building and checkout process. Updating key information such as product availability and promotional offers can be done quickly and easily by store managers to ensure consistent shopping experiences in store and online. Leveraging the Mercatus Console and online order Picker app, Piggly Wiggly has expanded online order fulfillment to efficiently meet high demand for curbside pickup services.

Soon, Piggly Wiggly will also launch Mercatus Digital Advertising, becoming one of the first retailers to adopt the new solution announced in July. As national brands shift advertising budgets online, grocery retailers have an opportunity to capture a bigger share of digital ad dollars. With Mercatus Digital Advertising, Piggly Wiggly will be able to offer CPGs a competitive, high-conversion, point-of-purchase digital advertising program. This program also serves to enhance the shopper experience with relevant product advertisements and valuable discoverability opportunities for shoppers.

“Throughout this relationship, our shoppers have enjoyed an advanced and reliable eCommerce experience, all under the Piggly Wiggly name they love,” said Bill Bell, director of information technology, Piggly Wiggly Midwest. “Whether it is improving its existing solutions or adding new capabilities to its platform, Mercatus is constantly innovating. We look forward to continuing our shared eCommerce vision and partnership to the benefit of Piggly Wiggly’s valued customers.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our close partnership with Piggly Wiggly Midwest and offer its shoppers a premier online shopping experience,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “In a time of rapid eCommerce adoption, we appreciate Piggly Wiggly’s confidence in our company vision and roadmap, and the continued trust in us as a business partner.”

To learn more about Mercatus’ solutions for grocery retailers, visit www.mercatus.com/solutions.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the authoritative voice for food retailers who want to strengthen their relationship with shoppers in a digital space. Mercatus helps leading grocers get back in charge of their eCommerce experience, empowering them to deliver exceptional branded omnichannel shopping experiences end-to-end, from store-to-door. Our expansive network of more than 50 integration partners allows grocers to work with their partners of choice, on their terms. Together, we help clients create authentic digital shopping experiences with solutions to drive shopper engagement, grow share of wallet and profitability, and quickly adapt to changes in consumer behavior. The Mercatus Integrated Commerce® platform is used by leading North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Company brands, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final and others. Mercatus is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Piggly Wiggly®

Piggly Wiggly Midwest continues to build on its 100+ year history in the grocery business. Currently, the Company supplies 96 Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in the greater Wisconsin and northern Illinois areas, as well as 14 Butera Market stores in the Chicagoland area. Piggly Wiggly Midwest operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program. This program combines the strength and consistency of chain style centralized buying and merchandising with the locally tailored entrepreneurial management (skills, charm, hospitality and attention) of a community-based retailer.