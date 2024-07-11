Pin It: Primal Kitchen and Pinterest Unveil Colorful Kitchen Pop-Up Showcasing the Latest Food Trends IRL

America’s #1 Natural Condiments Brand* brings Pinterest Trends and Insights to Life Through Unique Dip Pairings Curated by Carolina Gelen and Jeri Mobley.

OXNARD, Calif. — Primal Kitchen®, a brand beloved for elevating classic condiments with real ingredients, good fats and delicious flavor, is partnering with Pinterest to create the Colorful Kitchen Pop-Up, an experiential and digital collab that brings together Primal Kitchen’s best selling products and Pinterest’s top food and kitchen trends, allowing guests to taste and immerse themselves into this vibrant kitchen experience.

The Colorful Kitchen Pop-Up – coming to New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago – will feature menus curated by Carolina Gelen (NYC) and Jeri Mobley (Los Angeles) and include colorful, real food-inspired pairings that celebrate both Primal Kitchen sauces & condiments and Pinterest’s top trends.

“Pinterest has always been a destination for home cooks and chefs to get inspired. This year, we’ve seen searches for ‘clean food’ rising by 9,794% on the platform, as well as ‘clean snacks’ and ‘high protein dips’ rising 187% and 97% respectively. These trends make a partnership with Primal Kitchen on The Colorful Kitchen Pop-Up a perfect match.” says Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest. “The pop-up not only brings to life Pinterest Predicts trend ‘Kitschy Kitchens’, but we’ve also tapped an incredible slate of chefs, recipe developers and food creators to make bespoke menus based on Pinterest trends at each location, truly bringing the inspiration on our platform to life.”

“Food and community are one of the most primal gathering origin stories of building connection. No matter your age or experience in the kitchen, people are continually looking for inspiration on social media channels to educate, inspire and build community. With a significant role in the experience of food and connection, Primal Kitchen is thrilled to partner with Pinterest for their positive social platform and trend predictions to shape major food trends and movements. With searches for ‘clean food’ and ‘summer dips and appetizers’ surging, we aim to turn these digital conversations into meaningful, in-person experiences. The growing interest in health-forward flavors aligns perfectly with our brand values, which is why we’re excited to bring the Colorful Kitchen Pop-Up to life this summer, showcasing how important color can play in your life through food and in the kitchen.”

The Primal Kitchen x Pinterest Colorful Kitchen Pop-up will be a trend-centric experience, where attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind dip and snack pairings from Primal Kitchen, as well as meet-and-greets with their favorite creators and other digital experiences and surprises.

Additional Information:

The Primal Kitchen x Pinterest Colorful Kitchen will pop up in NYC on July 17th from 10 am-4pm ET and July 18th from 12pm-6pm ET at Flatiron Plaza The pop-up will showcase top trends with an immersive experience hosted by cooking creator, Carolina Gelen, who will be chatting with fans and showcasing her custom curated recipes exclusive to the event. Chicago: The Primal Kitchen x Pinterest Colorful Kitchen will pop-up in Chicago on Tuesday, July 23rd 2024 at Pioneer Court from 11am-5pm CT. The pop-up will showcase top trends with an immersive experience including custom-curated bites, trend-inspired activities and more.

How to Attend:

RSVP now at colorfulkitchenpopup.rsvpify.com to secure your spot at Primal Kitchen and Pinterest’s Colorful Kitchen Pop in ! Attend: Going to be in NYC, Chicago or LA during the events? Join Primal Kitchen and Pinterest as they bring top trends and real food together at their Colorful Kitchen pop-up. Drop by for unique dip pairings, surprises onsite and more. Please note, space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.