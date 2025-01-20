Pita Pit USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Thor’s Skyr, Expanding Healthy Menu Options

Esteemed Fast-Casual Franchise Joins Forces with Icelandic Yogurt Brand to Elevate Protein-Rich Dining Experiences



COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Pita Pit USA, a distinguished Mediterranean fast-casual brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, has announced a strategic partnership with Thor’s Skyr, an American-made Icelandic yogurt brand. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Pita Pit’s menu offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering nutritious, protein-rich options to customers nationwide.

“This partnership is about more than just adding products to our menu – it’s about innovation,” said Peter Riggs, President and CEO of Pita Pit USA. “Thor’s Skyr’s dedication to health-conscious, protein-rich foods perfectly aligns with Pita Pit’s mission to provide fresh and nutritious options to our customers.”

Key Elements of Partnership

Thor’s Skyr Smoothies: A new line of protein-packed smoothies featuring authentic Icelandic skyr.

A new line of protein-packed smoothies featuring authentic Icelandic skyr. Healthy Sauces: Flavorful new sauce options developed in collaboration with Thor’s Skyr.

Flavorful new sauce options developed in collaboration with Thor’s Skyr. Protein-Enhanced Snacks: Innovative snack items crafted with Thor’s Skyr products.

“We’re creating a culinary experience that blends Icelandic traditions with American innovation,” said Unnar Danielsson, Co-Founder of Thor’s Skyr. “Our product line, including unique flavors like Key Lime & Coconut and Coffee, will bring something truly distinctive to Pita Pit’s menu.”

Innovative Leadership & Growth Strategy

Peter Riggs will expand his role as President and CEO of Pita Pit USA by serving as CEO of Thor’s Skyr as well. This dual leadership position enables both brands to leverage shared expertise and resources for mutual growth. With Riggs at the helm of both companies, the partnership will be strategically positioned to enhance innovation and expand market reach.

This partnership underscores Pita Pit’s ongoing commitment to healthy dining and menu innovation. By incorporating Thor’s Skyr into its offerings, Pita Pit will expand its appeal to health-conscious consumers nationwide.

“The synergies between Pita Pit and Thor’s Skyr were immediately apparent,” added Riggs. “This collaboration allows us to combine Pita Pit’s established presence in the quick-service restaurant industry with Thor’s Skyr’s innovative dairy products, creating a unique offering in the marketplace.”

For more information about Pita Pit and its new offerings, visit https://pitapitusa.com/.

About Pita Pit USA

Founded on the principles of quality ingredients, convenience, and flavor innovation, Pita Pit is a Mediterranean fast-food brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, providing a satisfying and wholesome dining experience for individuals seeking a quick and nutritious meal on the go. Headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID, Pita Pit USA 4.0, Inc., currently has 68 locations across the country, including locations in Alaska. Customers can also download the Pita Pit Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit https://pitapitusa.com/ or follow Pita Pit on Instagram @PitaPitUSA.