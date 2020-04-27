Pittsburgh-Based Eat’n Park Restaurants Offers Groceries During Coronavirus Pandemic

Eat’n Park is the place not only for smiles, but now milk, bread, ketchup and even toilet paper.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain launched a temporary grocery program Wednesday in all its restaurants to provide access to everyday staples including Turner’s milk, Cellone’s bread by the loaf, Heinz ketchup, toilet paper and Eat’n Park single-serve coffee pods.

Kevin O’Connell, chief marketing officer for Eat’n Park, said the covid-19 pandemic can be traumatic for people having to go to the store multiple times.

