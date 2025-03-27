Pizza Experts at Hormel Foods Unveil 2025 Trends Forecast

Spicy flavors, regional varieties and homestyle ingredients are increasingly popular as pizza enthusiasts seek novelty, nostalgia



AUSTIN, Minn. — Straight from the sizzling scene of the 2025 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Hormel Foods — maker of the best-selling retail pepperoni in the United States and a market leader in foodservice pizza toppings — is dishing out its freshest take on the pizza industry’s hottest trends.

Logan Kumm and Daniel Moore, both Foodservice brand managers at Hormel Foods, have years of combined expertise in the pizza-toppings business. After another impactful showing in Las Vegas, Kumm and Moore have identified the five key pizza trends to watch for in the coming months and beyond:

Spice That Packs a Punch

Heat is turning up in bold, new ways on pizza. “More and more establishments these days are adding an extra kick to their pies,” Kumm said. “We’re seeing a lot of drive among Gen-Z and Millennials who are really liking those spicy flavors.” These fiery additions — think crunchy, garlicky chili crisp drizzled over mozzarella, or the smoky bite of Calabrian peppers — bring layers of flavor and intrigue to every slice.

Hot Honey’s Sweet Sting

Hot honey is buzzing louder than ever, and it’s no passing fad. “It’s the ultimate balance of sweet and heat,” Kumm said. This flavor clash is sparking obsession and turning ordinary slices into something unforgettable. It’s even presenting itself in product form. “We were thrilled to introduce FONTANINI® Hot Honey Sliced Sausage at Pizza Expo this week,” Kumm said. “Hot honey is a trend that’s been around for a while, and we just knew we had to be a part of it, because it’s not going away.”

Regional Roots Run Deep

Pizza’s regional renaissance is in full swing, with varieties like Detroit-style, “Grandma” style and tavern pies entering the spotlight. “These aren’t just recipes, they’re stories,” Moore said. Detroit-style pizza, with its thick, caramelized edges, is a canvas for toppings of all forms and flavors. Grandma-style pizza channels old-school New York vibes — thin, crispy and cut into squares. Tavern-style, the Midwest’s thin, crunchy darling, is another increasingly popular style. “Pizza lovers are exploring these regional varieties more than ever before,” Moore said.

Mortadella Madness

Mortadella is having a moment in the pizza scene, inspired in part by Anthony Bourdain’s famous five-ingredient sandwich. Studded with pistachios and delectably crispy when cooked, mortadella is popping up on artisanal pies everywhere. Said Moore: “As fine dining chefs started picking up on this trend, everyone decided, ‘Hey, mortadella is pretty good. Let’s use it on pizza, too.'” This pistachio-flecked Italian charcuterie brings a lush texture and a whisper of spice that is turning heads in pizzerias across the country.

Comfort Food Crossovers

Pizza is getting cozy with comfort-food classics. Imagine corned beef and sauerkraut melded with Swiss — Reuben pizza, anyone? Whether it’s crispy potato slices paired with rosemary, or juicy meatballs nestled in marinara, these hearty and familiar mashups are making pizza the ultimate comfort zone. “Nostalgia is really big nowadays,” Moore said. “We see it in pop culture. There’s a yearning for that kind of nostalgia right now, and that’s where these comfort foods are really coming into play, and that certainly includes pizza.”

About Hormel Foodservice

Our culinary passion is what fuels us; a shared love of food is the inspiration behind our products, our brands and our protein expertise. Hormel Foodservice prides itself on offering pioneering solutions meant to ignite creativity while minimizing the back-of-house challenges of a fast-paced kitchen. Whatever the need, Hormel Foodservice is here to help its customers thrive. For more information on Hormel Foodservice and its extensive portfolio of product solutions, including an array of globally inspired flavors and fully cooked proteins, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN’S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.