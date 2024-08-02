PizzaForno Dominates Vending Machine Market with Strong Start in 2024

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Brand Continues its Rapid Growth by Debuting in 6 New States

TORONTO, ONTARIO – PizzaForno, North America’s pioneering automated pizzeria renowned for baking high-quality pizza round the clock, has accelerated its expansion during the first half of 2024.

The brand successfully launched in Utah, California, Delaware, New York, Florida, and Maryland , marking a significant surge in its growth strategy. Additionally, there has been substantial expansion throughout Michigan.

This year, 39 new units have been awarded nationwide, nearly doubling the brand's rapid expansion achieved in the first half of 2023.

In addition to strengthening its national presence, PizzaForno is accelerating its international expansion in Mexico, already securing 20 locations with plans to exceed 100 units in the near future.

Meanwhile, in Canada—PizzaForno's home base—the popularity of pizza vending machines has soared, with 18 new units installed in 2024 and more expected by year's end.

“PizzaForno is celebrating a record-breaking year, with the first six months of 2024 launching us to incredible new heights,” said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. “Our innovative vending machines are charting an ambitious path, presenting new opportunities for our licensees and delivering top-notch flavor and convenience to our customers. Our adaptable model ensures licensees can seize prime locations and capitalize on market opportunities in the rapidly evolving food service industry.”

International and National Expansion Details

Since the beginning of 2024, PizzaForno has significantly expanded its presence in the United States by awarding 39 units nationwide. This includes 10 units across Utah, 10 units in Michigan (MI), and another 10 units in Key West (FL). Additionally, the brand has awarded 1 unit each in Gruene (TX), St Lawrence (NY), Sacramento (CA), and 2 units in Laredo (TX).

PizzaForno is currently launching its inaugural unit in Mexico, the world’s second-largest pizza consuming country. Beginning with a location in Mexico City, the brand has ambitious plans to expand into prominent cities such as Los Cabos, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara, and beyond.

“2024 marks a pivotal year for PizzaForno as we ambitiously expand our footprint across the nation. We’re thrilled to announce the addition of 39 new units strategically placed from coast to coast,” said Travis Edmonson, Chief Development Officer at PizzaForno. “Our continued expansion underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the pizza industry while bringing our innovative, automated dining experience to even more communities.”

PizzaForno is poised for rapid growth and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand is focusing on expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations, leveraging its cutting-edge technology to serve diverse markets.

Accessible 24/7 via digital screens, PizzaForno offers a variety of pizzas made with premium ingredients. Through the PizzaForno app, users can easily check inventory, place orders, and reserve pizzas for pick-up, providing a seamless ordering experience globally.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America’s only automated pizzeria which introduces high quality pizza in less than 5 minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of pizza options, each made with high quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven food tech platform with already 2,200 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations, over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, and over 30 U.S. locations already established in California, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Michigan, Virgina, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.