PizzaForno Unveils Revolutionary Automated Pizzeria in St. Simons Island, GA

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Continues to Expand in Georgia after Successful Launch in Atlanta

St. Simons Island, Georgia – PizzaForno, North America’s first automated pizzeria that bakes high-quality pizza, 24 hours a day, has opened a new location, open to the public, at 256 Redfern Village in St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

The Entrepreneurs Behind the Expansion

Behind this exciting new PizzaForno location are husband-and-wife duo Tanner and Holley Rogers, who boast an extensive background in owning and operating local restaurants.

After starting a family and seeking more flexible hours, they purchased Sammies, a local sandwich shop specializing in grab-and-go lunches. While searching for other options to bring to the community, they discovered PizzaForno and jumped on the partnership opportunity.

“As we launch the very first PizzaForno unit in the area, we’re filled with excitement for what’s to come,” said Holley Rogers. “At Sammies, we’re all about convenience, without sacrificing taste. We’re thrilled to expand on this idea and offer our neighbors and visitors a quick, delicious, option, 24/7.”

Tanner and Holley have also customized their PizzaForno unit with glass doors. “Though the unit is completely operational from the outside, we welcome customers to come in to Sammies when we’re open and see this impressive piece of technology at work,” Holley adds.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers,” said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. “With Holley and Tanner’s extensive experience in the hospitality sector and their dedication to delivering delicious and convenient food options to their community, we’re thrilled to witness PizzaForno flourish in new territories.”

PizzaForno’s Expansion Plans

PizzaForno is growing rapidly and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno’s cutting-edge technology, and have begun expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary concept in North America offers an array of pizza selections made with top-quality ingredients.

Easily accessible through PizzaForno’s app, users can check inventory, order, and reserve pizzas for pick-up; providing the ability to order via the app from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America’s only automated pizzeria which introduces high quality pizza in less than 5 minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of pizza options, each made with high quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven food tech platform with already 2,200 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in California, Georgia, Michigan, Virgina, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.