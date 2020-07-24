PizzaForno’s Futuristic Pizza Technology Expands Across Canada

BRAMPTON, ON – Automated pizza oven chain PizzaForno is proud to announce rapid expansion across the country in partnership with a series of independent and corporate licensees. Offering Canadians artisanal pizzas via low-touch, module units, PizzaForno is bringing a future-focused food option to high traffic locations including educational, healthcare, convenience and corporate dining.

Click here to view the full multimedia, interactive news release.

Key Takeaways

Fuelled by the need for low-touch food options, Canada’s only automated pizza chain is the future of high-quality fast food

Designed to be an innovative and delicious foodservice option, PizzaForno has recently secured partnerships with leading corporations including Petro Canada and Parkland Corporation (On The Run).

The pizza chain’s first corporate partnership, with Aramark Canada Ltd. (NYSE:ARMK), one of the world’s largest catering and food service providers, launched in March and is poised to deploy 10 machines across the country in 2020 alone.

About PizzaForno

PizzaForno is Canada’s only automated pizza chain, bringing high-quality pizzas to Canadians in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made fresh by hand, with an authentic Italian approach. Utilizing technology made popular in France by Adial, PizzaForno owns all North American distribution rights for the technology, which is set to expand into the United States and Mexico in coming years. Find locations near you at www.pizzaforno.com.