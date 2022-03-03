Placon Launches Four Products In Foodservice Markets

Madison, WI – Placon, the leading thermoforming company in sustainable packaging, has launched two food preparation trays, a pie liner, and a bakery clamshell into their PET stock food lineup from the 2021 Wilson, NC acquisition.

Placon introduces two food preparation rectangular trays: a half pan and a quarter pan that help with food prep, maximize product protection, and extend shelf life to reduce waste. Each tray has a ribbed structure to deliver superior fluid handling, allowing juices to flow away from the produce to keep veggies firm and flavorful.

Additionally, a pie liner and divided clamshell are the clear choices to keep your bakery items fresh while showcasing their tastiness. All products are in stock and backed by Placon good manufacturing processes.

For more information, call us at 800.541.1535 or visit www.placon.com.

ABOUT PLACON

For over 55 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging, producing innovative retail packaging, quality thermoformed and injection molded food packaging and protective packaging for medical devices. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products. With a key focus on environmental responsibility, Placon is the world’s foremost sustainable packaging company. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; Plymouth, MN; and Wilson, NC and is consistently ranked in the top #20 in Plastics News 2021 Thermoformer Rankings. For more information, visit www.placon.com.