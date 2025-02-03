Planet Hollywood Returns to NYC

New Location on 42nd Street Features an Electrifying, Immersive Dining Experience

NEW YORK — Planet Hollywood New York proudly opens its doors marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the brand’s iconic history. Its triumphant return to New York City introduces a modernized version of the beloved restaurant and entertainment venue. A transformative $20 million investment, the cutting-edge, technology-driven space sets a new standard for unparalleled dining and entertainment experiences.

Located at 136 W. 42nd Street, the restaurant redefines Hollywood glamor beneath a 360-degree canopy of state-of-the-art, high-definition screens. Encircling the entire perimeter is an impressive array of over 692 video tiles delivering cutting-edge dining and event experiences through dynamic and interactive displays. With 8K resolution video surfaces spread across each floor, diners are transported to thematic worlds, ranging from old Hollywood glamour to futuristic landscapes, making every meal an epic journey.

“We’re relaunching Planet Hollywood in Times Square not just as a restaurant but as an all-encompassing sensory experience that magnificently combines innovative technology with the unique flair of Hollywood,” commented Robert Earl, Founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood and Earl Enterprises. “This venue is poised to deliver exceptional entertainment and dining in the spirit of New York’s celebrated theatrical grandeur.”

A canopy of glowing stars hangs above, and shimmering walls pulse with life, marking the next stage in Planet Hollywood’s evolution. Instead of traditional memorabilia, an all-encompassing audio-visual experience brings Hollywood to life through synchronized video projections, soundscapes, and interactive elements that turn dining into a fully sensory affair. The restaurant’s third floor reaches new heights with a fully immersive experience, featuring dynamic video screens embedded into the dining room’s ceiling, adding to the screens on the four walls.

Culinary creativity remains at the core of the Planet Hollywood experience featuring an elevated, yet approachable variety of appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and entrees. Highlights include Kobe Cheesesteak Empanadas, Prime Rib Sliders, All-American Double Smash Cheeseburger, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, NY Strip Steak, and Lobster Pot Pie. Guests can also enjoy the nostalgic “1993 Icons” section with beloved classics that pay homage to Planet Hollywood’s original menu including the World-Famous Chicken Crunch, Planet Nachos Grande, L.A. Lasagna, and St. Louis BBQ Ribs.

Planet Hollywood New York is open from 11:00 am daily, serving until midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 1 am on Friday and Saturday.

