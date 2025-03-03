Plant Ahead USA Partners With Dot Foods for National Distribution of Premium Plant-Based Cheeses

Strategic partnership to bring innovative, premier dairy-free cheese options to foodservice operators across the United States

San Ramon, Calif. – Plant Ahead USA (“Plant Ahead”), a leader in innovative, high-quality plant-based cheeses renowned for their exceptional taste and performance, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DOT Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Plant Ahead, as it unlocks nationwide foodservice distribution, bringing its premium dairy-free cheese products to a wider range of customers across the United States.

Through DOT Foods’ unique redistribution model, suppliers can ship in “less-than-truckload” quantities, ensuring weekly distribution to its expansive network of over 5,020 distributors. This streamlined process allows DOT to offer foodservice customers a 2-4 day turnaround on orders, with no minimum case requirements. As a result, Plant Ahead’s products will become more readily available to foodservice operators ranging from national restaurant chains to independent eateries, large event venues, healthcare institutions, and school districts.

“Partnering with DOT Foods is a game-changer for Plant Ahead,” said Jeff Strah, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Their nationwide distribution capabilities allow us to meet the growing demand for delicious, high-quality plant-based cheese options, ensuring our products are accessible to foodservice establishments of all sizes.”

This partnership will empower foodservice operators to easily incorporate Plant Ahead’s innovative cheese varieties into their menus, offering healthier, sustainable, and flavorful options for their customers. The product lineup includes high-performing mozzarella, cheddar/mozzarella blend shreds, and traditional feta in brine. Additionally, for the first time, Plant Ahead introduces fresh mozzarella in both pre-sliced and Ciliegine forms.

Plant Ahead will be showcasing their products this March at Expo West (Hall D) in Anaheim, CA, at Booth #4592, and the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, NV, at Booth #1470. They will also be exhibiting at the 2025 DOT Innovations Foods Show in Denver, CO, at Booth #698 in April.

For more information about Plant Ahead and its products, visit www.PlantAheadUSA.com

About Plant Ahead

Plant Ahead USA is a pioneer in innovative, high-quality plant-based cheeses, committed to revolutionizing dairy alternatives with exceptional taste and performance. With an emphasis on sustainability and premium ingredients, the company offers a diverse portfolio that includes traditional feta, high-performing mozzarella, and creative blends designed for both retail and foodservice customers. Driven by innovation and quality, the company is dedicated to delivering versatile, healthier cheese alternatives, setting new industry standards while championing environmental responsibility and culinary excellence.