Plant-Based Food Innovation Company TMRW Foods Collaborates with Fresh Prep, Premier Meal Kit Delivery Service

VANCOUVER, BC – TMRW Foods, the rapidly growing plant-based food innovation company, announced today a collaboration with Fresh Prep, the first of its kind for TMRW. The meal kits will feature creative recipes that showcase the versatility of the TMRW Burger and the TMRW Ground, which has been redeveloped using their gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO proprietary TMRW Protein.

“We’re excited to be working with a company that shares our pursuit of bringing better food to more people; making high quality plant-based meals more convenient, more accessible, more creative”, says Dean Blignaut, Co-Founder and CEO of TMRW. “Fresh Prep’s unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability and exemplary customer experience makes us proud to have been offered the opportunity to be included in their kits.”

Fresh Prep is Western Canada’s most sustainable meal kit delivery service. The kits featuring TMRW Burger and TMRW Ground will be provided to customers in their current delivery zones across British Columbia and Alberta.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TMRW – a Canadian company that shares the same values as Fresh Prep for sustainable and quality ingredients made with love and care. We’re excited to be offering their delicious plant-based products in our meal kits and expanding the flavours of our menu,” says Becky Brauer, Fresh Prep Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

About TMRW Foods

TMRW Foods is a Canadian producer of plant-based proteins, producing out of their wholly owned HACCP certified facility in British Columbia, Canada. TMRW products can be found in retailers across Canada, and a local delivery platform is available for Lower Mainland Vancouver. TMRW products are 100% plant-based, soy-free, and non-GMO. TMRW Shreds are currently gluten-free and TMRW plans to convert all products by 2023.