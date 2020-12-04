PLMA Pivots to All-Digital U.S. Trade Show with PLMALive! Private Label Week, Feb. 1-5

NEW YORK – In a move without precedent in forty years of hosting major industry trade shows internationally, the Private Label Manufacturers Association will launch its first all-digital trade event for the U.S. at the start of 2021. Over the course of five days, February 1-5, PLMALive! presents Private Label Week will introduce a succession of category-focused online exhibitions featuring leading suppliers of store brand food and nonfood products to American retail chains.

After PLMA was required to postpone its immensely popular in-person annual event, which was to have taken place this November in Chicago, the association pivoted to offer the event online by accelerating completion of a digital trade show platform that had been in development for years, according to PLMA President Peggy Davies. Plans for the February event were unveiled last summer as the association announced a cancellation of its 2020 Private Label Trade Show.

“So many unforeseen challenges resulting from the pandemic continue to disrupt the retail marketplace and supply chain, requiring retailers and manufacturers alike to search out novel and innovative avenues for their businesses. PLMA has had to innovate as well,” says Davies. “We knew we had to deliver for the sake of members who have the same needs as before to keep on building their business under these most extraordinary circumstances. The same is true for retailers,” Davies maintains. “Their need for innovative and reliable sources for products doesn’t disappear. And when the market environment changes, the capabilities of PLMA members are more important than ever. Everyone knows the show must go on and it will go on… virtually.”

Featured categories on PLMA’s virtual trade show floor day-by-day are:

Home & Household Products Mon/Tues Feb. 1-2 Beverages & Center

Store Foods Tues/Wed Feb. 2-3

Health & Beauty and OTC Pharmaceuticals Wed/Thurs Feb. 3-4

Fresh, Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Thurs/Fri Feb. 4-5

The digital event will afford visitors located anywhere unparalleled opportunities to discover new products, and then establish live connections with leading suppliers for face-to-face video chat. The platform is open to search for products 24/7. At all times during and outside scheduled show hours, they can exchange virtual business cards and request a call back from exhibitors when available or most convenient.

This week, PLMA’s proprietary digital platform has its début in connection with its online “World of Private Label” international trade show, featuring more than 1,000 food and nonfood suppliers from 61 countries.

Private Label Week in the U.S. takes the PLMA digital experience even further: Concurrent with back-to-back category trade shows, PLMA’s popular industry news and information service – PLMALive! – will be streaming a daily schedule of original on-demand video programming that includes top industry speakers, research, daily category trends, and the announcement of retail winners of PLMA’s 2020 Salute to Excellence Awards for new and innovative private label products.