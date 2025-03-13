Plugrà Premium European Style Butter Celebrates Pi Day With Free Pie

Brand serves up free pies beginning at 3:14 PM ET on March 14 at Third Avenue and 14th Street in New York City

CHICAGO — Pi(e) lovers rejoice! In celebration of Pi Day, Friday, March 14, Plugrà® Premium European Style Butter will serve FREE pies to New Yorkers at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and 14th Street.

From 3:14 PM onward, fans are invited to get a delicious, three-inch pie to taste the Plugrà difference in baking the perfect pie crust. Slow-churned and made with 82% butterfat, fans can choose from two decadent Plugrà Pies: chocolate cream or berry (while supplies last).

For those who choose to celebrate at home, Plugrà has partnered with top pastry chef Michelle Palazzo, Director of Pastry Operations for the Frenchette Group, which includes award-winning Frenchette and acclaimed sister establishments Le Rock and Le Veau d’Or, to share her recipe for the perfect, flakiest pie crust. Now, pie enthusiasts can skip store-bought pastries in favor of baking from scratch.

Visit plugra.com/piecrust for Michelle’s step-by-step recipe for the flakiest pie crust.

“For chefs, bakers, dessert lovers, and mathematicians, there is no better way to celebrate Pi Day than with a freshly baked pie made with Plugrà butter,” said Jenny Mehlman, senior director of marketing, Cheese, Taste, and Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). “Whether you use Plugrà regularly or are tasting it for the first time on Pi Day, we are confident New Yorkers will see why it is trusted by both professionals and home bakers.”

WHY PLUGRÀ® FOR BETTER BAKING AND ELEVATED COOKING

Created by chefs who understand the perfect amount of butterfat ensures precision and success with every recipe, slow-churned and made with 82% butterfat, Plugrà butter is known for creating highly pliable and dependable dough to help professional and home chefs achieve a rich, buttery flavor and the ideal texture for flakier crusts, fluffier scones and intricate pastries every time.

“Pastry chefs know the most important element of a pie is a buttery, flaky crust; to achieve that, better butter matters. That’s why I trust Plugrà butter,” said Michelle Palazzo, director of pastry operations for the Frenchette Group in NYC. “From its ability to bend and blend to the melt-in-your-mouth taste, it’s my secret ingredient to elevating pies on Pi Day and every day!”

To read more about Plugrà, find it in a grocery store near you and get more Plugrà® recipes, visit https://plugra.com/.

About Plugrà®:

Plugrà® Premium European Style Butter, made in America, is created and recommended by chefs. Plugrà is slow-churned and always made with 82% butterfat, resulting in reliable dough, creamy taste, and flakier textures. Plugrà is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative owned by more than 10,000 family dairy farmers. To learn more about Plugrà®, please visit www.plugra.com