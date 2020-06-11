PMA to host Foodservice: Delivered Digital Experience July 20-24

Newark, DE – On July 20-24, Produce Marketing Association (PMA) will hold Foodservice: Delivered, its first-ever interactive, immersive digital experience for all segments of the global foodservice industry that want to win over consumers with memorable menu items that include tasty, nutritious, comforting and colorful fruits and vegetables.

The event features an enticing menu of activities that attendees can access in live time for the full dine-in experience, so to speak, or can view on demand if a grab-and-go offering suits them best — or they want to take another look at content at a later time.

“PMA is eager to reconnect growers, business solution providers, chefs, menu planners, foodservice distributors and foodservice providers of all types,” said Lauren M. Scott, Chief Marketing Officer for PMA. “By being bold, working together across the supply chain, and by exploring new ways to incorporate the Joy of Fresh™ produce into foodservice, we can help revitalize the foodservice industry and the communities they serve.”

PMA’s Foodservice: Delivered virtual event is designed around a “restaurant week” theme. The menu board will include a:

Chef’s Menu of main session feature topics each day. Topics include: operator leadership, consumer insights, menu development, global trends, and innovating for the future. During these main sessions, participants will enrich their perspective through learnings from foodservice industry leaders.



Tasting Menu break-out sessions will feature short, interactive experiences where participants can get a taste of topics tailored to the unique needs and interests of various sectors in foodservice. PMA and our guest speakers will tackle pressing issues, challenges, and how produce suppliers and business solution providers can help.



Solutions Sampling features products and services to help buyers across the supply chain solve their top challenges, which include menu, delivery, labor, innovation, and supply chain challenges. Foodservice suppliers will showcase their products, services and solutions to Foodservice: Delivered registrants through video demos and a comprehensive online listing where buyers can connect with them directly to learn more.



Chef's Table will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how produce can bring foodservice to life. Participants will explore products, services, and ideas. Suppliers are encouraged to apply to take part in these sessions, designed to provide attendees an insider's look at how the produce industry makes it all happen. Ideas include virtual farm tours, a look into the supply chain, chef demos of on-trend ways to use produce, innovative uses for products, handling tips, or other interactive activities to help menu developers and purchasers learn more about produce from farm to menus. Email sales@pma.com to apply.



Mixers are virtual networking opportunities that will provide an opportunity for Foodservice: Delivered guests to connect with one another across the globe in a relaxed, social way. Participants are encouraged to get their families involved if they like. Make a drink, snack, a fabulous focaccia bread art project or grazing board. Share it on social using #PMAFoodserviceDelivered and get social with new and old colleagues!



Sourcing Meetings will enable participants to develop partnerships that advance their business. Apply on pma.com by July 6 to take part. Contact ljaneka@pma.com for questions. Meetings will connect companies with potential business partners, selected to fit their needs.

Who will benefit from PMA’s Foodservice: Delivered digital experience? Anyone who plans meals or menus for a foodservice provider, buys produce or other solutions for foodservice, prepares meals for the public, or wants to learn more about how to feature produce in dishes. Dieticians, chefs, menu developers, K-12 and university foodservice directors and menu planners, those in hospitality, distributors, and operators and dining establishments of all types will find topics of interest, says Scott.

More details on each restaurant week feature of PMA’s Foodservice: Delivered will be released in the coming weeks. Visit pma.com for the most up-to-date information and to register. At Foodservice: Delivered, with help from sponsors, PMA will take care of the check — there’s no cost to attendees for access to powerful information, insights, business connections and foodservice solutions.

Those interested in getting in on the conversation can engage with PMA and share images, observations, and sources of inspiration before, during and after the event using #PMAFoodserviceDelivered.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.