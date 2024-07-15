PMI Foods Donates 5,000 Pounds of Prime Ribs to City of Refuge to Help Victims of Human Trafficking

SALT LAKE CITY — Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) just announced a renewed partnership with City of Refuge to provide crucial assistance to thousands of the most vulnerable members of our society. PMI Food’s recent donation of 5,000 pounds of prime ribs will provide thousands of meals to victims of human trafficking, homeless individuals, and numerous families who are assisted by the City of Refuge in Atlanta, Georgia. “At PMI Foods, every day we work to feed millions of people around the globe and we are committed to ensuring no one in our community goes hungry,” said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods.

In the heart of one of Atlanta’s most historic and underprivileged neighborhoods, where almost 40% of the residents struggle to make ends meet below the Federal Poverty Level, City of Refuge stands as a beacon of hope for the Westside community for over 25 years. This remarkable organization has not only offered transitional housing to over 240 homeless women and children, but has also provided crucial support and shelter to numerous victims of human trafficking, making a profound impact on the lives of those in need.

Bruce Deel, the founder and CEO of City of Refuge, expressed his gratitude by stating, “The generous support of PMI Foods will enable us to carry on with our mission to make a meaningful difference in one of the most underprivileged zip codes in Atlanta, allowing us to continue the important work that we believe is part of God’s calling.”

Throughout 2024, PMI Foods is actively engaged in efforts to bolster food banks, offer assistance to homeless shelters, and provide support to numerous non-profit organizations across the globe.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com

About City of Refuge

Since the organization was founded in 1997, City of Refuge has transformed the lives of more than 35,000 people by providing the tools they need to break down barriers through a strategic mix of supportive services that target health & wellness, housing, vocational training, and youth development. The nonprofit is headquartered in Atlanta’s historic Westside and has several satellite campuses across the country. Additional information about City of Refuge is available at:www.cityofrefugeatl.org.