Political Analyst Nathan Gonzales to Keynote NGA Executive Conference

Arlington, VA – Political analyst Nathan Gonzales will be the opening general session speaker for the National Grocers Association’s Executive Conference, to be held virtually Sept. 22-25, 2020.

Gonzales is the editor and publisher of Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, which provides non-partisan analysis of campaigns for Senate, House, governor and president. Offering audiences some of the most detailed electoral forecasting in the business, he can regularly be seen on CNN discussing the latest in politics, and The New York Times, Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today have all sought him out for his expertise.

Kicking off the opening general session of the NGA Executive Conference on Sept. 23, Gonzales will discuss what the outcome of the presidential and congressional elections could look like and how they could change the course of politics. 2020 will likely deliver the most anticipated election in our nation’s history and the results of races across the country will have an impact on your businesses.

“2020 will likely deliver the most anticipated election in our nation’s history and the results of races across the country will have an impact on your businesses,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “In a year full of constant changes and surprises, Nathan Gonzales will offer a valuable forecast on what we might expect, while additional conference education will provide attendees with actionable tools and insights on how to best prepare for the future.”

NGA’s Executive Conference is a new and unique event designed for CEOs and their leadership teams to explore innovative ways to increase profitability and enhance business opportunities among other industry leaders.

This reimagined Executive Conference will provide attendees with big picture data, best practices and actionable insights that are on the forefront of the supermarket industry. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring sessions with influential speakers that will explore the impending 2020 elections, the economic outlook, pressures on the supply chain, shifting consumer trends and much more. The event will also feature an opportunity for trading partners to connect through a virtual B2B, along with interactive networking events. A schedule of the event can be found here.

Registration for the NGA Executive Conference is available here.

In addition to publishing Inside Elections, Gonzales is an elections analyst for Roll Call newspaper. He was an editor, analyst and writer for The Rothenberg Political Report for more than 13 years before taking over the company in 2015. Earlier, he worked for CNN.com and as associate producer for CNN’s Capital Gang.

Gonzales has appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press and NBC Nightly News, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, and Fox News Channel. His work has also appeared on FiveThirtyEight, WashingtonPost.com and NBCLatino.com, and in Campaigns & Elections magazine. On Election Night 2016, Gonzales was an on-air analyst for Newshour on PBS after working as an off-air consultant for ABC News on its Election Night Decision Desk for 14 years.

Gonzales grew up in Oregon, earned his master of arts degree from The George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management (Washington, D.C.) and his bachelor of arts degree from Vanguard University (Costa Mesa, Calif.). He first came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in the White House Press Office and now lives in the city with his wife and four children.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.