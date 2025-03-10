Pop Up Grocer Pops Back Up in Austin for a Month-Long Celebration of Emerging Brands

Austin, Texas – Pop Up Grocer, America’s most buzzed-about traveling grocery store, is bringing its carefully-curated collection of new products from emerging food, beverage and beauty brands to Downtown Austin. From March 7 – April 6, Austinites can stop by Pop Up Grocer–located at 513 E. 6th Street–to shop hard-to-find, better-made brands, including: Floura, Kaizen, Pecana, Rivalz, Sidekick Soda, VUUM, CANN, Harlo, Hero, Blue Circle Foods, Yellowbird, and Yes! Apples.

Since its start in 2019, Pop Up Grocer has solidified a reputation for offering an unparalleled range of new products. With an emphasis on independent, emerging brands—serving often as a first retail location for them—the store provides visitors with a fun shopping experience, centered around discovery. Pop Up Grocer’s Austin location will feature more than 400 products from over 100 brands, spanning categories like food, beverage, home goods, body care and more. The products are as diverse as they are high-quality—with a focus on natural, gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar, and preservative-free ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to return to Austin, particularly during SXSW,” said Emily Schildt, Founder and CEO of Pop Up Grocer. “We’ve selected a special assortment of vibrant, exciting products–including some from right here in Texas– for Austin locals and visitors alike. It’s a joy to have the opportunity to engage with the city again.”

Pop Up Grocer is open in Austin from 11am-8pm daily through April 6. Daily samples and interactive games with prizes are available at the store. From March 7- March 15, SXSW badge holders can enjoy a 10% discount on purchases at Pop Up Grocer.

Pop Up Grocer has previously opened in markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Austin (in 2020), and has a permanent flagship store in New York City. For more information about Pop Up Grocer, visit popupgrocer.com and @popup.grocer on Instagram.