PPX Hospitality Brands and Alto-Shaam Team Up in Simulated Restaurant Test

Legal Sea Foods and Smith & Wollensky, two iconic restaurant groups owned by PPX Hospitality Brands, tested Alto-Shaam’s latest Converge® Multi-Cook Ovens in a simulated restaurant experience that fed Alto-Shaam’s more than 400 employees.

Culinary leadership for both restaurants turned Alto-Shaam’s Culinary Institute into a full restaurant kitchen at its global manufacturers’ headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“At PPX, we are always looking for culinary solutions and tools that make our kitchens more productive and efficient while maintaining the same level of quality we are committed too,” said Chief Culinary Officer Matt King. “Our partners at Alto-Shaam respect and live this same philosophy. We were blown away at the possibilities with this new technology, and the collaboration was a fantastic experience for my team.”

Alto-Shaam employees enjoyed two different dining experiences: a simulated restaurant ordering experience and a buffet-style lunch. The team of chefs cooked menu items from both Legal Sea Foods and Smith & Wollensky.

Dishes included plated items, such as Mexican street cod, grilled shrimp, organic Scottish salmon and grilled swordfish. Premium appetizers were also served, ranging from lobster mac and cheese baked in a lobster shell to a 30-day dry aged American Wagyu tomahawk steak.

“In my over 30 years at Alto-Shaam, I have never experienced a partner test at this level,” said Steve Maahs, President and Chief Operating Officer at Alto-Shaam. “I left in awe witnessing these restaurant culinary leaders recreate their next-level, premium dining experience for our employees, all while demonstrating the versatility of our ovens.”

Alto-Shaam’s Converge Multi-Cook Ovens were at the core of food production. The ovens feature up to three independent chambers in a ventless space, creating the ability to steam, bake, grill and air fry at the exact same time, in the same oven at the highest quality. The simultaneous use of a variety of cooking applications is possible thanks to the pairing of controlled humidity with Alto-Shaam’s pioneering Structured Air Technology®, which delivers vertical air for precise, consistent cooking.

“Feeding the Alto-Shaam team in such large numbers was incredibly generous and above and beyond,” Maahs said. “It truly demonstrates the strong partnership and trust that exists between all who were involved.”

Partners included E3 Commercial Kitchen Solutions, New England manufacturers’ representative of Alto-Shaam, and TriMark United East, the largest distributor in the Northeast offering commercial kitchen equipment and supplies to restaurants and national chains.

“This was the most unique event that I’ve ever been part of,” said Ken Lawler, Principal Partner at E3. “It was a glimpse into the high level of execution that happens inside the kitchens of PPX Hospitality Brands’ premier restaurants. Everyone came away from it better for the experience.”

-ends-

About PPX Hospitality Brands

PPX Hospitality Brands is a Boston-based hospitality group that includes The Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, The Strega Group and now Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group. To learn more, visit https://www.ppxhospitalitybrands.com/.

About Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. In 2022, Alto-Shaam introduced its ground-breaking Converge® Multi-Cook Ovens, the latest leap forward in the multi-cook category. To learn more about Converge, visit www.alto-shaam.com/converge.

About Legal Sea Foods

Seventy years ago, Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, MA and has since cast a wider net – now operating 23 restaurants along the east coast as well as its own Quality Control Center on Boston Harbor. Legal Sea Foods’ iconic tagline, “If it isn’t fresh, it isn’t Legal!” speaks to its legendary fanaticism for seafood quality and safety. The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year; the menu highlights quintessential New England fare, including its famous New England Clam Chowder that has been served at nearly every Presidential Inauguration since 1981. To learn more, visit https://www.legalseafoods.com/.

About the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, Inc.

Since its establishment in 1977 as America’s classic steakhouse, Smith & Wollensky has been committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and the best USDA Prime steaks, dry-aged for tenderness and flavor and hand cut on site daily. Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is headquartered in Boston, Mass., and owns and operates six iconic Smith & Wollensky locations in the US: the newly opened Las Vegas location at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Miami Beach; Boston and a suburban Wellesley, MA location. The restaurant group, widely known as “America’s Steakhouse,” opened their first international location in London in 2015 and debuted a new international location in Taipei, Taiwan in late 2018. The acclaimed wine list, rich ambiance and exceptional service are designed to provide guests with a truly memorable steakhouse experience. To learn more about the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, visit www.smithandwollensky.com.