Pre Expands Grass-Fed and -Finished Ground Beef Offerings to New Kroger Banner Stores

Expansion to Kroger, Dillon’s, and Ralph’s Locations Reflects Consumers’ Increased Appetite for Better-for-You Beef



CHICAGO — Pre® Brands, one of the nation’s leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, is pleased to announce the expanded availability of ground beef products at select Kroger stores in several divisions across the US. The brand’s extension into Kroger comes at a time when consumer demand for better-for-you ground beef is surging, as it offers enhanced nutritional benefits compared to its USDA choice counterparts.

“At Pre, we have dual goals of growing the retailer partner category sales and an unconditional commitment to delighting consumers. With consumers increasingly focused on their health and wellness, they’re seeking versatile and delicious grocery options to support their lifestyles,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre® Brands, “this expansion within Kroger and its regional banners allows Pre to serve the growing demand for lean proteins better as healthier ground beef options increase their presence in the grocery carts across the country. We’ve seen ground beef unit consumption increase by 72%, supporting this trend.”

Pre®’s better-for-you beef products are currently available in the refrigerated meat section at grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger’s Harris Teeter, Mariano’s, Metro Market, and Pick’ n Save stores. Beginning March 2025, Pre’s 92% and 95% lean ground beef will be available in Kroger’s Columbus, Dillon’s, and Ralph’s stores across Ohio, Kansas, and California. The expansion represents a 45% increase in the availability of Pre® products within the Kroger network.

With grilling season fast approaching, Pre®’s pre-portioned, better-for-you steaks, ground beef, and burger patties are perfect for any occasion, from weeknight meals to celebrations. Pre®’s beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished from pasture to plate, sourced from cattle that graze year-round on nutrient-rich grasses in New Zealand and Australia. These regions boast some of the strictest standards in the world and provide the optimal climate for superior flavor development. Pre is one of the leading better-for-you beef brands in the country. The company’s products are, on average, 62% leaner and contain 37% fewer calories than USDA Choice options at the meat counter. They also offer up to 31g of protein per serving, up to 170 mg of omega-3s per serving, and up to 377mg of CLAs per serving, in addition to providing iron, zinc, and vitamin B.

Pre® is the nation’s #1 selling better-for-you steak* brand, with a line-up that includes Ribeye, Filet mignon, New York strip, and petite sirloins. Additionally, Pre®’s portfolio also features ground beef (95% – 5%, 92% – 8%, and 85% – 15%), seasonal items, burger patties (85% – 15%), and chuck roast. Products can be found in e-commerce channels, including Instacart and Amazon Fresh, as well as in the refrigerated meat section at grocery retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.EatPre.com or follow @EatPre on Instagram and Facebook. To find Pre® beef near you, visit eatpre.com/storelocator.