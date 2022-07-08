Preferred Packaging, a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, Launches New Sustainable GreenStream Pulp Trays at School Nutrition Association Conference

NORCROSS, Ga.–Preferred Packaging, a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, has expanded its GreenStream™ sustainable packaging portfolio with new molded pulp trays made from natural plant fibers. Designed for packaged meals, GreenStream™ plant fiber trays are freezer-safe, microwave-safe, and oven-safe. These plastic-free trays are also compostable and recyclable in municipalities with collection systems. The new trays are being introduced at the School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference in Orlando, Florida July 10-12, 2022.

Composed of plant fibers such as sugar cane husks and bamboo fibers, and manufactured responsibly without generating wastewater, GreenStream™ pulp trays are designed to retain strength and provide a positive consumer experience. The engineered surface is also sealable with proprietary Affirm™ lidding films and features improved oil and water resistance. PFAS-free fiber formulations are also available.

According to government reports there were 56.7 million K thru 12 students in 2021 attending schools in the United States. The need to provide meals for a large portion of these children is increasing.

“The addition of GreenStream™ plant fiber trays to our sustainable packaging portfolio strengthens our capabilities to provide innovative, environmentally responsible solutions to the prepared meals market”, stated Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “At the School Nutrition Association Annual Conference, we’re excited to display several new innovations that allow schools to do more with less impact on the environment, delivering high-quality meals, snacks, and desserts in safe and efficient formats to the students who rely on them.”

Preferred Packaging also offers Affirm™ lidding films to provide best-in-class seals for both GreenStream™ pulp trays and traditional plastic trays as well as OmniSeal tray sealing equipment designed to accommodate all volumes and budgets. Additional information on GreenStream™ pulp trays, Affirm™ lidding films, or OmniSeal tray sealing equipment can be found at www.prefpkg.com.

About Preferred Packaging

Preferred Packaging is a trusted manufacturer of integrated packaging systems for prepared meals, including multilayer flexible films, thermoformed containers, and tray sealing equipment. The company joined the C-P Flexible Packaging family in 2021, fueling additional growth and expansion. Preferred Packaging is the exclusive manufacturer of Affirm™ lidding films and OmniSeal manual or fully automated tray sealing equipment. For more information on Preferred Packaging’s safe and efficient solutions for packaging prepared meals, visit www.prefpkg.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies. Headquartered in York, PA., C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.