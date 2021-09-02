Presto Launches New Voice Capability to Automate Speech Recognition for Restaurants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.– Presto, the leading provider of enterprise-grade restaurant technologies, has launched Presto Voice to automate speech recognition for restaurants. In the face of the ongoing labor shortage, restaurants can use Presto Voice to effectively scale operations. The product can be deployed in a variety of restaurant settings including drive-thrus, line busters, kiosks, pay-at-table systems, and server handhelds to streamline the guest experience while increasing the guest-to-staff ratio. The Presto Voice solution has an accuracy of over 95% and includes a human backup option for rare edge cases.

Key features of Presto Voice include:

Voice-based Ordering, by Guest or Staff: Enable faster order taking, increasing speed of service and improving labor productivity by as much as 3X

Enable faster order taking, increasing speed of service and improving labor productivity by as much as 3X Higher Order Accuracy: Improve order accuracy to increase revenue and maximize guest happiness

Improve order accuracy to increase revenue and maximize guest happiness Conversational AI: Take automated orders using AI that recognizes and adapts to different accents, environmental conditions, and noise levels

Take automated orders using AI that recognizes and adapts to different accents, environmental conditions, and noise levels Consistent Upselling : Increase check sizes with consistent upselling that can be customized to individual characteristics

: Increase check sizes with consistent upselling that can be customized to individual characteristics Real-Time Menu Optimization: Promote items with short preparation times (or higher margins) when things are busy

Promote items with short preparation times (or higher margins) when things are busy POS Integration: Minimize staff trips as orders are automatically transmitted to the point of sale system

By deploying Presto Voice, both quick-service and dine-in restaurants can free up staff for other, more people-dependent areas of their business. The product performs well with unique or infrequently ordered menu items and can easily manage various guest accents. Due to its superior A.I. algorithms, the product requires only a few weeks of training before delivering full order accuracy.

“Ordering is a real friction point for both guests and staff, and Presto Voice both speeds this up and makes it more accurate and profitable,” said Rajat Suri, founder and CEO of Presto. “With Presto Voice, we’re providing a superior solution that works every single time and never forgets to upsell. This is especially important in the face of the ongoing labor shortage when restaurants may be understaffed and staff may be inexperienced.”

For more information on Presto Voice, visit ​​https://presto.com/restaurant-voice/. To schedule a demo or learn more about Presto’s products, please contact mktg@presto.com or visit www.presto.com.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Our enterprise-grade touch, vision, and voice technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 100 million guests using Presto each month and 300,000 systems shipped, we are one of the largest technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including top 20 hospitality chains such as Applebee’s, Aramark, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s, and Outback Steakhouse.