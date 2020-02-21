Price Chopper Invests Big in Kansas City in 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Price Chopper, Kansas City’s locally-owned grocer, is planning an unprecedented amount of capital investments on their stores in 2020.

In total, Price Chopper will invest more than $54 million dollars into new stores and remodels of existing stores over the course of 2020. This year’s investment is more than the previous two years combined and brings the company’s total investments to more than $104 million in just three years. According to Brian Haaraoja, President and CEO of Price Chopper Enterprises, this is just one example of Price Chopper’s long-standing commitment to serving the Kansas City community.

“As the grocery market leader, it’s important for us to reinvest into the communities we serve,” said Haaraoja. “We know the impact of these investments will spur growth in new areas, while also adding to the job force.”

Already one of Kansas City’s largest employers with over 11,000 associates, Price Chopper’s investment will add approximately 300 new jobs. The investment will be made through a combination of efforts across the four local families that make up the Price Chopper group in the Greater Kansas City area. The stores, which are locally owned and operated by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families, have been serving the Kansas City area for over 40 years.

Efforts will focus on the expansion of fresh departments; including produce, food service, bakery, deli and meat. Preliminary projects include:

New store in Gardner, KS

New store in Smithville, MO

Remodel in Overland Park, KS

Remodel in Leavenworth, KS

Remodels in Kansas City, MO

ABOUT PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper’s 51 stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever, and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis. For over 40 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day. For more information, please visit www.mypricechopper.com.