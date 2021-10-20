Price Chopper Selects CitrusAd for Retail Media

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — CitrusAd adds another major grocery retailer to its growing ecommerce ad network. Price Chopper, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with 52 locally owned stores joins over 25,000+ other retail stores that have banded together in the retail media boom that is igniting with CitrusAd technology. In an effort to compete with the likes of Amazon, retailers are banding together with CitrusAd’s technology to provide a scalable self-serve ad platform, that allows brands to develop targeted campaigns across an entire network of omni-channel retailers across the US. The campaign features that can be deployed right at the digital point of purchase include banners, sponsored product ads and brand pages. Through CitrusAd’s relevancy engine, brands increase return on ad spend (ROAS) while shoppers enjoy an improved, more personalized experience. The new retail media technology is now incorporated into Price Chopper’s online shopping website and mobile app, empowering brands with the ability to engage with Price Chopper’s shoppers with the real-time visibility and measurement to ad performance they expect with CitrusAd’s fully transparent reporting dashboard.

“Our stores are continuously trying to engage with customers on a more personal level, with CitrusAd’s platform increasing ad relevancy we are able to connect our customers to brands on a more personal and convenient level,” said Casie Broker, Chief Marketing Officer, Price Chopper. “This enhances both the overall experience and lets our customers find new and old favorites in one place.”

“As third-party cookies will no longer be supported by Google, Safari and Firefox in 2022, online savvy retailers like Price Chopper integrate with CitrusAd to offer the perfect opportunity for brands to utilize the retailer’s first party data to connect with shoppers in a relevant, unobtrusive manner at the point of sale,” said Brian DeCoveny, VP Retail Media Partnerships for CitrusAd.

The retailer’s first party data from their website and loyalty program (Chopper Shopper REWARDS) are key components to leveraging CitrusAd’s relevancy engine that utilizes algorithms and real time data to identify shopper preferences, serving relevant ads that improve and personalize the shopper’s experience.

For more information on building sales and retail media campaigns to attract Price Chopper shoppers, email brian.decoveny@citrusad.com.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit CitrusAd.com

About Price Chopper

Price Chopper’s 52 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever, and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis. For over 40 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day. For more information, please visit www.mypricechopper.com.