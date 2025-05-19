Private Label Industry Prepares for Second Annual Store Brands Month

National celebration in January highlights the quality, value, and uniqueness of store brand products



NEW YORK – Extensive promotional plans across all retail formats are underway for the second annual national Store Brands Month in January 2026. Retailers, manufacturers and service providers are developing engaging in-store events and social media content to promote the quality, value and uniqueness of private label products directly to consumers.

The Store Brands Month committee has met to outline strategies. Plus, PLMA hosted an informational webinar last week and PLMA is assisting with promotional ideas, social media content, logos/graphics and more at www.storebrandsmonth.com.

Store Brands Month is a month-long celebration to increase consumer attention to the positive attributes of store brands – including quality, value, consistency, uniqueness and innovation – across all product categories in both brick-and-mortar and online retail formats. The principal goal is to increase shopper trial of and loyalty to store brand foods, beverages and nonfoods.

Plans for Store Brands Month 2026 come after an incredibly successful inaugural event this past January. Aldi, Albertsons, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Dollar General, K-VA-T, Raley’s, SpartanNash, Topco and Wakefern were among the many retailers, wholesalers and distributors nationwide that supported the campaign through a variety of promotional events, including the use of digital and social media platforms.

Plus, there was strong participation by manufacturers, suppliers, brokers and others, including Advantage Solutions, AmeriQual, Federated Group, Pacific Coast Producers, Red Gold, Subco Foods and many others.

“The first annual Store Brands Month was a remarkable success with widespread participation, a testament to the spirit of collaboration and creativity that thrives in the private label industry,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “We look forward to even greater participation in 2026.”

Christina Fogal, Marketing Manager at Federated Group and a member of the Store Brands Month committee, stressed that manufacturer/broker/retailer partnerships are key to building momentum and contributing to the success of the annual event.

“Store Brands Month is a win-win for the industry,” Fogal said during last week’s Store Brands Month informational webinar.

For more information, email storebrandsmonth@plma.com.

