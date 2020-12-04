ProAmpac Acquires Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A-Pak

CINCINNATI — ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging, today announced that it has acquired Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A-Pak, private businesses based in Canada that manufacture packaging products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A–Pak are leading suppliers to North American retailers, grocery chains and quick service restaurants (QSR), as well as wholesale distribution companies, specializing in the manufacturing of paper bags, plastic bags and can liners, and foam packaging trays. With this acquisition, ProAmpac expands its manufacturing capabilities and broadens the product offering it provides to retail, grocery and QSR customers.

Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac, said, “All of us at ProAmpac have deep respect for the legacy and long history of excellence of the Rosenbloom group of companies. We are pleased to add this strong business to our platforms, which enhances our presence in Canada and allows us to broaden our product offering in the United States. With the Rosenbloom, Dyne-A-Pak and Hymopack brands as part of the ProAmpac family, we will deliver even greater value and services to our customers.”

Richard Rosenbloom of Rosenbloom Groupe said, “As a third-generation family business, it was important for us to partner with an organization that understands our values and respects our culture. The ProAmpac team has demonstrated an appreciation for our history and I look forward to working collaboratively with Greg as we seamlessly bring our organizations together. Our capabilities are highly complementary with ProAmpac’s operations, and I am confident this combination will deliver compelling value to our customers and exciting opportunities for our team.”

Gerry Maldoff, President of Hymopack, added, “With the expanded resources, scale and combination with ProAmpac, our business will be well-positioned for growth. I am excited to work with ProAmpac to enhance our plastic packaging and manufacturing capabilities and provide a broader product offering to a growing base of grocery, retail, distribution and QSR customers.”

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of the Rosenbloom Groupe, ProAmpac has 35 sites globally, with nearly 4,600 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac manufactures flexible packaging for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. Rosenbloom Groupe’s brands will continue in Canada and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities.

Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, said, “We are excited to welcome Rosenbloom Groupe to the ProAmpac and Pritzker Private Capital families. We look forward to our continued partnership with Greg and the entire ProAmpac team as the company continues to deliver the best possible products and services to its customers.”

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact [email protected].

About The Rosenbloom Companies

Rosenbloom Groupe is a third generation, privately owned family business that has been proudly producing paper bags since 1939. Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Dyne-A-Pak and Hymopack, specialize in the manufacturing of paper bags, plastic bags, can liners and foam packaging trays. The company is a leading supplier to a substantial portion of North American supermarket chains, retailers, quick service restaurants and wholesale distribution companies. For more information, visit Rosenbloomgroupe.com, Hymopack.com, and Dyneapak.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.