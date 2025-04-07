Procurant Announces New Tariff Charge Management for Retail Grocery Buyers

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Procurant, a leading provider of software solutions for the food and retail industry, announced a new capability for managing tariff-related charges within its Procurant Commerce platform. This latest enhancement gives retail grocery buyers powerful new tools to track, manage and report on import tariffs across their purchase orders and invoices.

With this release, Procurant buyers can now:

Set up and manage tariff charge rules.

Apply tariff rates at their discretion on a per-order basis.

Automatically calculate and apply tariff charges to purchase orders.

Ensure that tariff charges are included on corresponding invoices.

Generate reports reflecting tariff-related charges.

“Tariff charges are a growing issue across the retail food industry, and our customers need simple, transparent tools to manage them efficiently,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Revenue Officer at Procurant. “This new capability reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of retail grocery buyers operating in a rapidly-changing environment.”

The new functionality is available to all buyers on the Procurant Commerce platform and requires no additional configuration or software downloads. Retailers and suppliers working within the platform will experience a seamless, automated workflow from PO creation through invoicing, with complete visibility into tariff charges that align with their organizational policies.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. From farm to store, Procurant provides the visibility, accuracy and actionable insights that food industry professionals need to ensure quality, safety and efficiency every step of the way. For more information visit www.procurant.com.