Procurant Expands Leadership Team

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced that Charles (Chuck) Gragg, a 30-year retail grocery technology executive and one of the co-founders of iTradeNetwork, has joined Procurant full time to help grow the company’s retail grocery business.

Procurant offers retail grocers and their suppliers a web-based procurement solution that connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain.

“Chuck is a fantastic addition to our team who brings a high level of perishable food expertise and technology sales leadership to Procurant. This is also a big win for our customers who will benefit from his experience across many aspects of this industry,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

Gragg, a graduate of UCLA and an early advocate for using technology to streamline and improve the retail grocery buying process, was a co-founder of iTradeNetwork, one of the first technology providers to bring online order management solutions to the perishable goods industry.

“Procurant is bringing the next great evolution in the use of technology and information to the perishables industry. I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced team and to start working with their incredible customers,” said Gragg.

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies. www.procurant.com