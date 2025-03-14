Procurant Expands Retail Grocery Connections for Perishable Goods Suppliers

Expansion offers suppliers a cost-effective and compliant solution for order management and FSMA 204 related information.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Procurant, a leading collaborative software platform for retail grocers, announced a major expansion of its network of retail grocery connections, now available to all suppliers on the Procurant platform. Additionally, perishable goods suppliers currently trading with these retailers can connect via Procurant’s EDI or API solutions, offering a more cost-effective and streamlined way to manage orders and invoices, and to comply with increasing regulatory data requirements.

This expansion introduces seamless digital connections to some of the largest and most influential grocery and foodservice retailers, including:

ALDI

Associated Grocers of New England

Costco

Gelson’s

H-E-B

Stater Bros.

Target

Trader Joe’s

US Foods

Wakefern

WinCo

“With these new retail connections, Procurant is helping suppliers reduce costs and consolidate their sales activity for smoother transactions and fewer order errors. They now have a more affordable, flexible and modern alternative to outdated EDI systems to better serve their customers and more easily comply with FSMA 204 traceability requirements,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Revenue Officer, Procurant.

Key benefits for suppliers include:

More Retail Connections, Fewer Errors – Consolidate transactions with leading retailers and foodservice companies to save costs and reduce errors through Procurant’s secure digital platform.

– Consolidate transactions with leading retailers and foodservice companies to save costs and reduce errors through Procurant’s secure digital platform. Cost-Effective EDI Alternative – Avoid the high support costs and inefficiencies of legacy EDI solutions while improving order and invoice management.

– Avoid the high support costs and inefficiencies of legacy EDI solutions while improving order and invoice management. FSMA 204 Compliance Made Easy – Handle FSMA 204-related traceability requests from multiple retailers through a single connection, reducing complexity and ensuring compliance.

– Handle FSMA 204-related traceability requests from multiple retailers through a single connection, reducing complexity and ensuring compliance. Flexible Integration Options – Choose between Procurant’s web-based platform, API, or EDI to match business needs.

For more information or to get started, visit www.procurant.com/lp-open-link

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. From farm to store, Procurant provides the visibility, accuracy and actionable insights that food industry professionals need to ensure quality, safety and efficiency every step of the way. For more information visit www.procurant.com.

