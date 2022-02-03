Procurant Launches Mobile Inspection Solution for the Fresh Food Supply Chain

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the release of Procurant Inspect, a mobile software solution that accelerates and modernizes the perishable goods inspection process at retail grocery distribution centers.

“Procurant Inspect is a game changer for retailers, essentially linking the produce receiving docks to the buyers and sellers of fresh produce. It helps produce inspectors be more effective and enables all supply chain participants to have up-to-the-minute information and long-term trend data about the quality of inbound products,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer, Procurant.

Procurant Inspect is a mobile application that runs on any standard tablet device. The solution simplifies the labor-intensive process of inspecting produce and other perishables at distribution centers. What previously was managed using clipboards and pen-and-paper documentation moves to mobile tablets and digital files with multi-dimensional ratings to capture a complete quality profile. In addition, Procurant Inspect integrates with the Procurant One platform, where buyers and suppliers are already managing shipment information and purchase orders. This integrated approach supports advanced analytics into supplier performance and quality, and provides instant visibility to all parties if rejections occur.

Procurant Inspect features include:

Commodity-specific USDA standard defect lists

Instant visibility into inspection status and scores for buyers using Procurant One

Advanced search capability for inspectors to quickly identify orders

On-demand load rejection reports with details, images and comments

Inspection analytics with summaries of inspections and supplier scores

Procurant Inspect is available as an annual subscription. For more information visit

www.procurant.com/product/inspect.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com), a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.