Procurant Selected by Associated Food Stores for FSMA Rule 204 Compliance

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Procurant, a leading collaborative software platform for retail grocers, has been chosen by Associated Food Stores (AFS) to be a core component of their compliance solution for FSMA Rule 204 reporting and traceability. The selection enables AFS to meet the FDA’s enhanced food safety requirements, set to take effect in January 2026, leveraging Procurant’s innovative traceability and procurement capabilities.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide safe, high-quality products to our customers while simplifying compliance for our suppliers,” said Todd Bell, Vice President, Procurement at AFS. “Procurant has been a valuable partner in managing our procurement processes, and their approach to FSMA Rule 204 ensures we are ready to meet the new requirements with confidence.”

AFS is already managing produce and floral procurement on Procurant, and the majority of suppliers on the FSMA 204 Food Traceability List are pre-configured to provide accurate traceability information electronically through the Procurant platform. The software integrates traceability data directly with purchase orders, offering a more comprehensive view of product information and transaction history than standalone traceability or labeling systems.

Procurant supports various supplier connection methods, including EDI, APIs, manual entry and bulk file uploads, making compliance accessible for suppliers of all technical capacities. Additionally, the platform includes pre-configured reports designed to meet FDA standards as outlined in the FSMA Rule 204 regulation.

Procurant’s platform is trusted by leading grocery retailers and produce suppliers across North America, facilitating billions of dollars in transactions annually. Its real-time collaboration tools enhance supply chain efficiency and reliability, making it an essential resource for FSMA Rule 204 compliance.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with AFS to include FSMA Rule 204 compliance,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant. “Traceability and food safety are critical for modern grocery operations, and Procurant is proud to support AFS in meeting these new standards while continuing to innovate and optimize their supply chain processes.”

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. From farm to store, Procurant provides the visibility, accuracy and actionable insights that food industry professionals need to ensure quality, safety and efficiency every step of the way. For more information visit www.procurant.com.