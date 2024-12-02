Publix and Healthy Family Project Help Serve Up 825,000 Meals to Food Banks This Fall

Seasonal Produce for Kids Cause-Marketing Effort Brings Together Record 17 Produce Vendors for Nutritious Impact

Reidsville, GA – Healthy Family Project’s annual Fall Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign with Publix took place September 26 through November 4 in the produce departments of all Publix stores. Seventeen produce companies provided 825,000 meals* to the 37 Feeding America® partner food banks in the Publix market area. This is the campaign’s 22nd year and has raised more than $4.1 million for causes that support families and children in the communities in which Publix operates. The campaign has also helped to provide more than 15 million meals to Feeding America partner food banks.

During the six-week campaign, more than 1,300 Publix stores displayed signs near participating produce vendors, inviting shoppers to explore a free, bilingual digital cookbook. Each sign featured a QR code linking to the cookbook packed with seasonal recipe inspiration, a section introducing the Publix dietitian team, and nutrition tips.

“Publix is dedicated to creating positive change in the communities we serve,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. “Our 22-year collaboration with Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids campaign reflects this commitment.”

The campaign sponsors were featured in a Healthy Family Project hosted Halloween themed Instagram Live cooking class and also highlighted in Healthy Family Project social media and e-newsletter content.

“Our continued partnership with Publix and our valued produce partners has allowed us to make a meaningful difference in Publix communities over the years,” said John Shuman, founder of Healthy Family Project and president of Shuman Farms.

Partners supporting the fall Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign included: Ayco Farms, Bay Food Brokerage, Chiquita, Coast Tropical, Crunch Pak®, Hero®, Del Monte Fresh, Fresh Express®, GT’s Living Foods, Mariani Nut Company, Marzetti®, Mission Produce, nasoya®, SUNSET®, Rainer Fruit, Village Farms Greenhouse Grown® and Wonderful® Halos Mandarins.

An estimated 47 million people, including nearly 14 million children, in the U.S. were living in food-insecure households in 2023, according to the USDA.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America partner food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Dare to Care Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.

For more information about the Publix Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.

About Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 22 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,386 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.