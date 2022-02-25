Publix and Its Customers Are Feeding More, Together

LAKELAND, Fla. — Currently, 38 million people in the United States face hunger, but Publix, along with its customers, is working to help put food on the tables of neighbors in need through Feeding More Together. This campaign supports food banks throughout the Southeast in two ways: with nonperishable food items and with fresh produce purchased from Southeastern farmers.

Starting today, customers can donate any dollar amount at the register. Those customer donations will provide dollar credits allowing food banks and pantries to select from a variety of nonperishable food items they most need to serve their clients. Each dollar donated at the register will be matched by Publix with purchases of produce from farmers. All donations will support Feeding America member food banks and other local food banks, providing much-needed nourishment to people facing hunger.

“No one should ever have to wonder where they will find their next meal. As a food retailer, we’re committed to helping alleviate hunger in the communities we serve,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “And we know when we work together with our customers and associates, we can help provide our neighbors the nourishing meals they need to reach their full potential.”

Launched in 2021, Feeding More Together will provide nearly 200 million meals from donations made in its inaugural year to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit agencies focused on hunger alleviation.

A Visionary Partner of Feeding America, Publix has committed to help alleviate hunger throughout its footprint. Since 2009, Publix has donated more than $2 billion in food to people in need and has pledged an additional $2 billion in food donations by 2030. And over 12 years, Publix’s register campaigns and produce contributions in support of hunger alleviation have resulted in more than $125 million in food donations.

Since 2015, Publix Super Markets Charities, which supports nonprofits in Publix’s operating area, has donated more than $32.5 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations focused on hunger alleviation.

To learn more about Publix’s hunger alleviation efforts and the Feeding More Together program, please visit publix.com/FeedingMoreTogether.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,297 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.