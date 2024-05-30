Publix Announces Partnership with Nashville Soccer Club

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is proud to team up with Nashville Soccer Club (SC) as the Major League Soccer (MLS) club’s official supermarket.

In addition to seeing Publix’s presence across GEODIS Park, the North Plaza will be known as the Publix North Plaza. There, Nashville SC’s fans will continue to enjoy the Opening Act on matchdays and can gather with friends and family for other events outside of home matches.

“We are always looking for opportunities to support the communities where we operate,” said Publix Media Relations Manager Nicole Krauss. “We’ll be cheering on Nashville Soccer Club alongside its fans.”

Throughout the year, players will also make appearances at Nashville-area Publix locations. The best way to stay up to date on when and where to find them is by joining Club Publix, the grocer’s free loyalty program, at clubpublix.com. Members can expect to receive personalized communications and relevant savings.

In addition to Nashville SC, Publix is the official supermarket of MLS clubs Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC. The company also sponsors numerous youth soccer organizations across its operating area, including the Tennessee State Soccer Association.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020, in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team’s first four years in existence. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and Spotify.