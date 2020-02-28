Publix Breaks Ground on North Carolina Distribution Center

LAKELAND, Fla.- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones participated in a groundbreaking ceremony today on Publix’s new refrigerated distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The distribution center will be over 940,000 square feet and create up to 1,000 jobs across the region by 2025.

In addition to spurring economic growth across the state, phase one of the project will support more efficient delivery of refrigerated products to Publix locations in the Carolinas and Virginia, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“The Greensboro Distribution Center will play a key role in supporting our growth in the region,” Jones said. “The hundreds of new associates who join the Publix family will help us provide the premier service our customers have come to expect.”

“We appreciate Publix choosing to grow jobs and put down stronger roots in Guilford County and the Piedmont Triad with this new distribution facility,” Cooper said. “North Carolina will continue to strengthen our workforce to attract more good jobs here in our state.”

In keeping with its culture of giving back, Publix also presented donations to two local nonprofit organizations during the groundbreaking ceremony. BackPack Beginnings and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina each received $2,500 in support of their programs to help alleviate hunger by providing children with backpacks of food.

“Publix believes in being engaged in our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “As a food retailer, we are focused on alleviating hunger in the communities we serve and are proud to support organizations providing food to those in need.”

The Greensboro facility will be Publix’s 10th distribution center, joining Florida locations in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.