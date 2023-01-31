Publix Charlotte Division Vice President To Retire; New Vice President Announced

LAKELAND, Fla.–After more than 47 years of dedicated service, Publix Super Markets Charlotte Division Vice President Chuck Roskovich has announced his decision to retire March 31.

Roskovich, 61, began his Publix career in 1975 as a part-time front service clerk in Lauderhill, Florida. He transferred to the meat department in 1977 and was promoted to meat manager in 1984. In 1992, as meat manager, he had the privilege of being part of the management team that opened the company’s first store in the Atlanta Division. After spending 16 years in the meat department, he was promoted to store manager in 1993 and Atlanta Division district manager in 1995. He was promoted to Lakeland Division regional director in 2000 and Atlanta Division vice president in 2008 and joined the corporate support team as senior vice president of product business development in 2011. He returned to retail operations to start the Charlotte Division in 2013. Roskovich received the George W. Jenkins Award in 1993 for exemplifying leadership and perpetuating the company culture.

Publix President Kevin Murphy said, “Chuck has been an energetic and pioneering leader, having made significant contributions in four of our five divisions. He has been responsible for growing and serving our diverse market area and leading the way for new market entry in the Atlanta and Charlotte divisions. In his 47 years, he has been committed to serving his customers by sharing our Publix brand and culture with the communities we serve. We are grateful for Chuck’s leadership and wish him a happy retirement.”

Roskovich and his wife, Cindy, are looking forward to spending more time with family, traveling and being on the track with his race cars.

With Roskovich’s retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Joey Riddle to Charlotte Division vice president.

Riddle, 44, began his Publix career in 1995 as a part-time front service clerk in St. Augustine, Florida. After working in various retail positions, he was promoted to store manager in 2008 and district manager in the Charlotte Division in 2014. He was promoted to his current role, Charlotte Division regional director, in 2020. Riddle received the 2019 President’s Award for perpetuating diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Joey is a dynamic leader who motivates and inspires his associates to achieve their personal best,” said Murphy. “He took the opportunity to grow with Publix as we expanded into the Charlotte market and has been integral to establishing Publix as the premier grocer across the division. I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish so far and excited to see the contributions he will continue to make as we enter the Kentucky market, as well as in our existing operating area.”

Riddle and his wife, Michelle, will relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,324 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.