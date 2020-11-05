Publix Continues to Show Double-Digit Growth During Pandemic

LAKELAND — Publix Super Markets Inc. continued to benefit from the nationwide surge in grocery sales stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, although at a slightly diminished pace.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain posted $11.1 billion in sales revenue for its third quarter ending Sept. 26, an 18.3% increase from $9.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, according to a statement released on Monday. The company estimated $1.25 billion in third quarter sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 13.4% increase over the year.

Publix had reported a 21.8% sales revenue increase to $11.4 billion in this year’s second quarter. It attributed $1.5 billion in pandemic-related sales, or 16.1%.

