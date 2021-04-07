Publix Jacksonville Division Vice President to Retire; New Vice President Announced

LAKELAND, Fla.–After more than 46 years of dedicated service, Publix Super Markets’ Jacksonville Division Vice President Scott Brubaker has announced his decision to retire at the end of June.

Brubaker, 62, began his Publix career in 1975 as a part-time front service clerk in Melbourne, Florida. After working in different positions at several stores throughout Florida, he was promoted to store manager in 1987 and district manager in 1994. He was promoted to regional director in 1997 and to his current position in 2005.

Publix President Kevin Murphy said, “Scott has made significant contributions to Publix, particularly in growing and serving a diverse market area. He was instrumental in leading new market growth in Alabama and areas in northern Florida. In his 46 years, he has trained and mentored many associates and provided unwavering guidance to his team and community in times of need. We are thankful for Scott’s leadership and wish him a happy retirement.”

Brubaker and his wife, Lisa, will remain in the Jacksonville area and are looking forward to spending more time with family and traveling.

With Brubaker’s retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Adrian Bennett to Jacksonville Division Vice President.

Bennett, 51, began his Publix career in 1991 as a part-time grocery clerk in Savannah, Georgia. He became a store manager in 2000 and district manager in 2006. He was promoted to regional director in the Jacksonville Division in 2016. He was a recipient of the 2013 President’s Award for embodying the company’s founding philosophies.

“Adrian is a strong, well-rounded leader who has dedicated his career to operational excellence and continuous quality improvement. He has made a positive impact by mentoring and developing his team and associates around him so they can achieve their personal best,” said Murphy. “He is a great merchant who is passionate about service. I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish so far and excited to see the contributions he will continue to make at Publix.”

Adrian and his wife, Shelia, will relocate to Jacksonville.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,269 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.