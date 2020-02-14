Publix Leaders Recognized with Most Prestigious Awards

LAKELAND, Fla.–Twelve Publix Super Markets managers were recognized for their leadership and dedication during a dinner last night at the company’s annual Retail Operations Conference in Orlando, Florida. The George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award are Publix’s two most prestigious recognitions.

The George W. Jenkins Award –– named after Publix’s late founder –– was presented to five store managers and a support leader who exemplify leadership, perpetuate the Publix culture and demonstrate commitment to our founder’s vision. The 2019 recipients are

Store Manager Joe Blaszczak, Birmingham, Ala.

Store Manager Michael Millien, Wake Forest, N.C.

Store Manager Kelly Wilson, Orlando, Fla.

Store Manager Dan Murphy, Sarasota, Fla.

Store Manager Nick Abiusi, Jupiter, Fla., and

Pharmacy Operations Manager Kathy Leonard, Miami Division.

The President’s Award was given to four district managers, a recently promoted regional director and a support leader who embody Publix’s founding philosophies. Recipients have proven their dedication to fairness, mentoring future leaders and maintaining the dignity, value and employment security of their associates. The 2019 recipients are

Atlanta Division District Manager Aissata Deme

Charlotte Division Regional Director Joey Riddle

Jacksonville Division District Manager Johnny Hankerson

Lakeland Division District Manager Greg Chambless

Miami Division District Manager Charles Anderson and

Senior Manager of Business Analysis and Reporting Frank Maggio.

“These managers exemplify the values George Jenkins founded our company on,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their dedication to making Publix a great place to work and shop.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 22 consecutive years, the company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, and Publix ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural list of Best Big Companies to Work For in 2019. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

