Publix Named United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader for the Second Year

LAKELAND, Fla. -For the second year in a row, Publix has been named United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader.

During the company’s most recent workplace campaign, Publix associates pledged $37.8 million to United Way with Publix Super Market Charities committing an additional $24.5 million, bringing the total contribution to $62.3 million.

The total contribution is being distributed among the 109 local United Ways in Publix’s seven-state operating area of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The contributions will advance local United Way efforts to improve the health and wellness of individuals, early education and financial stability in the communities Publix serves.

“In a year that was challenging for so many, I’m proud of our associates for continuing to lead with giving hearts and supporting their neighbors in need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “For more than 40 years, our associates have committed to building stronger communities through donations made during our annual United Way campaign, and this year was no exception. We’re honored to once again be recognized as United Way’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader.”

“The support Publix provides United Way helps build stronger communities, and we are grateful for their generosity,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President at United Way Worldwide. “The last year was incredibly challenging, and I want to recognize their critical support during an unprecedented time. Not only were Publix associates serving customers daily, but they also provided vaccinations, helping protect the most vulnerable. During it all, Publix associates gave back so generously to their local United Ways. We are honored to recognize Publix once again as our top corporate supporter.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,272 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.