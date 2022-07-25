Publix Opens New Store in Yulee, South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C.– Publix Super Markets opened a new store at Beaufort Plaza in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Location: Beaufort Plaza

33 Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort, SC 29906 Date of Opening: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Time of Opening: 7 a.m. Regular Store Hours: Seven days a week – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacy Hours: Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 48,387 square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest Publix location,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in the Beaufort market.”

THE PUBLIX DELI features a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as handcrafted old-world delicacies, cured sausages, soppressata and aged prosciutto. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipastos, hummus and more than 200 artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.

THE PRODUCE DEPARTMENT carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world. The floral department stocks bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons.

THE PUBLIX BAKERY is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes and decadent desserts made by skilled decorators. Breads and rolls are baked fresh throughout the day.

THE MEAT DEPARTMENT features custom cuts of meats, including Publix private label all-natural and organic GreenWise chicken. Customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep time can choose from ready-to-cook items prepared fresh daily.

A FULL-SERVICE SEAFOOD DEPARTMENT carries fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised fish, as well as a wide variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen. Sushi chefs create delectable hand-rolled selections daily.

The FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY, including drive-thru,will also include a large variety of body care products and a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Publix continues to provide contactless pay options and convenient services like grocery delivery, Powered by Instacart, and pharmacy delivery.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,298 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.