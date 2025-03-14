Publix Reaches 1 Billion Pounds of Food Donated Through Good Together Food Donation Program

The milestone, along with a grant from Publix Charities, was announced at the company’s Hunger Summit

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced it surpassed 1 billion pounds of food donated through its food donation program, which began in 2009. The milestone was shared at the company’s Hunger Summit. The event brought together Publix leaders and Feeding America® partner food bank representatives from across the Southeast to collaborate on ways to get food into the hands of people who need it the most.

“I’m proud of our associates who have helped donate over 1 billion pounds of food to individuals and families in our communities experiencing food insecurity,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “Collaborating with Feeding America food bank partners at our Publix Hunger Summit reinforces our company’s commitment to providing nourishment for our neighbors in need.”

Publix’s food donation program was piloted in a small group of stores in 2009 and expanded companywide by 2011. Through the program, the company donates food from the stores’ deli, grocery, meat and produce departments that is no longer salable but safe for consumption to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit organizations. Last September, Publix renamed its effort the Good Together food donation program and added over 4,000 products for donation. In 2024, Publix donated over 115 million pounds of food — a single-year record for this program — and crossed the 1-billion-pounds mark overall.

“Feeding America is grateful for our impactful partnership with Publix, including their support for people experiencing food insecurity and the opportunity for collaborative efforts like the Publix Hunger Summit,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are thrilled to celebrate Publix’s donation of over 1 billion pounds of food as we continue to work together toward an America where no one is hungry.”

What does 1 billion pounds of food look like? It would take over 22,000 Publix tractor-trailers to hold that much food. They would cover more than 300 miles if lined up end to end. That’s roughly the distance between Jacksonville, Florida, and Atlanta.

Publix Charities Grant

During the summit, Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) announced a special $6 million grant opportunity available to select food banks in Publix’s operating area to fund one-time projects, such as capital improvements, to help their organizations.

“We are dedicated to making lives better in the communities where Publix operates,” said Publix Charities Executive Director John Doran. “This grant helps give hope to our neighbors in need by supporting our food bank partners.”

This grant opportunity, in addition to PSMC’s annual donations to help people facing food insecurity, brings its total investment to help end hunger to over $69 million since 2015.

Good Together Hunger Campaign

Publix’s biannual register campaign to help neighbors experiencing hunger is happening in its stores now and runs through March 2. Customers and associates can donate at the register to help provide the items needed most by local food banks. In addition, Publix is donating $5 million of fresh produce as part of the campaign.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,391 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

