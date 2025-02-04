Publix Recognized on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for the 30th Year in a Row

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has been named on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2025, ranking No. 39. The company has been named on the list annually since it began in 1996, marking the 30th consecutive year of earning this honor.

“When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first store in 1930, he was driven by a commitment to doing the right thing, from creating a culture of care and respect for all associates to ensuring that shopping is a pleasure for our customers,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “These guiding principles continue to inspire us today.”

Associates

Publix is committed to its associates’ well-being and continues to invest in their financial, physical, mental and emotional health, as well as their social connectedness and career engagement. From company ownership to a promote-from-within culture, the company believes in investing in its associates to attract and retain top talent.

Innovation

Innovation is at the forefront of Publix’s thinking. The company values the input of its associates. All associates are encouraged to submit improvement ideas on an idea-sharing platform, where associates can vote and comment on ideas presented by their co-workers. Associates who participate are also recognized for their efforts to help improve Publix’s processes to reduce costs, improve efficiency or enhance service.

Quality products and services

The company prides itself on providing customers with premier products and services. Publix has become known for various quality products, from its bakery cakes to famous Pub subs. To help provide a pleasurable shopping experience, the company has a free loyalty program, called Club Publix*, that offers savings, convenience and personalization for customers. It provides access to tools that make the shopping experience better like digital coupons, shopping lists and purchase history.

Communities

Helping to end hunger is at the heart of the company’s charitable efforts. Twice a year during its Good Together hunger register campaigns, Publix invites its customers and associates to raise money that provides fresh produce and nonperishable food items to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the company purchased and donated $10 million in fresh produce in 2024 to Feeding America partner food banks.

Publix donates food from its stores that is no longer salable but still safe for consumption. In 2024, Publix added over 4,000 products to this program to get more food into the hands of people who need it most.

Associates also have the opportunity to serve their local communities during two Publix Serves Weeks each year — one focused on hunger and the other on sustainability.

Sustainability

Publix is committed to sustainability and being responsible citizens in the communities it serves. The company has an extensive recycling program throughout its operations to help reduce the amount of materials being sent to landfills. Publix also supports conservation efforts by funding initiatives like land and water restoration in the Florida Everglades, coral reef restoration, marine debris removal, and tree plantings in degraded watersheds and forests of greatest need.

In 2024, Publix also launched its inaugural Good Together environmental register campaign, giving customers and associates the opportunity to donate to efforts that protect, conserve and restore natural resources within their communities.

Methodology

Placement on the list is earned based on responses from thousands of professionals within each industry. Companies are rated on nine different criteria, including quality of products and services, innovation, social responsibility, and the ability to attract and retain talented people.

To read more about the company’s ranking and see the full list, visit fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/2025.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,389 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.