Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $11M to Continue its Commitment to Help Feed Neighbors in Need

LAKELAND, Fla. — As Publix Super Markets launches its annual Publix Serves Week focusing on feeding neighbors in need, Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) is donating $11 million to more than 300 local food banks and other nonprofits, including 39 Feeding America partner food banks.

These funds will help support organizations, including weekend backpack programs, food pantries and meal delivery programs. A portion of the donation will also help purchase 15 vehicles and supporting equipment for Feeding America partner food banks, allowing them to bring food to the people they serve. This brings PSMC’s total investment to help end hunger to over $63 million since 2015.

Throughout Publix Serves Week, Publix associates are volunteering at nearly 150 nonprofit organizations as part of the company’s continuing effort to support the communities it serves and feed neighbors in need. Over 7,000 associates are participating in local community service activities focused on supporting individuals and families experiencing hunger.

“At Publix, we believe providing food for our neighbors in need is our greatest opportunity to give back, and doing so is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “We’re also grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its continued commitment to helping people experiencing food insecurity. Publix and Publix Charities’ continued work with food banks across the Southeast provide vital resources and nourishment to better the lives of individuals in our communities.”

Publix’s hunger-related efforts

Throughout the year, Publix works to help its neighbors in need through register campaigns and food donations.

Twice a year, the Good Together hunger campaign (formerly known as Feeding More Together) invites customers and associates to join Publix to help provide the fresh produce and nonperishable food items needed most by local food banks.

Through the Good Together food donation program, Publix donates food that is no longer salable but safe for consumption to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofits. This month, the company expanded the program to include more than 4,000 additional products for donation.

This past May, Publix reached the milestone of donating more than 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks. The company began purchasing this produce at the height of the pandemic in 2020 to help struggling farmers and provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to food bank partners experiencing surges in the number of people seeking assistance.