Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $1M to Support Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Helene

Publix activates register campaign supporting storm relief

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) is donating $1 million to support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

Additionally, Publix is activating a companywide donation campaign to allow customers and associates to help people affected by the storm. Donations may be made in any amount at checkout. The end date of the campaign will be based on customer response.

The contributions from PSMC and the register campaign will support nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross, United Way and the Florida Fund, enabling them to help people recover from this disaster.

“We’re grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its donation to help the people and communities affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of our over 255,000 associates who continue to take care of our customers and communities in times of need.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,379 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.