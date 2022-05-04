Publix Vice President of Product Business Development Retires

Publix Retail & FoodService May 4, 2022

LAKELAND, Fla.- After 35 years of dedicated service, Chris Litz, Vice President of Product Business Development for Meat, Seafood, Bakery and Grocery Refrigerated and Frozen, will retire from Publix May 31, 2022.

“Over the years, Chris has led and supported strategic efforts to improve our operations and service to our customers,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We appreciate his efforts and dedicated service to our company.”

Litz began his Publix career in 1987 as a stock clerk in Sarasota, Florida. After working in various positions, he was promoted to store manager in 1995 and district manager in 2000. In 2007, he was named director of nonperishable warehousing before returning to retail as a regional director in 2011. In 2016, Litz was promoted to vice president of fresh product business development and to his current role in 2021.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,294 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

Related Articles

Dairy

Publix Reaches 50M Pounds of Produce Donation Milestone

Publix Dairy, Deli, Meat & Poultry, Produce April 28, 2022

Publix announced that the company has donated more than 50M Lbs of produce. Launched in response to farmers being forced to discard produce they could no longer sell due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix began purchasing produce directly from impacted farmers and donating it to food banks throughout the company’s operating area. In addition to these donations, Publix associates support the company’s perishable recovery program by gathering dairy, deli, meat and produce that is wholesome but unsalable and donating it to food banks.