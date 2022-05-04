Publix Vice President of Product Business Development Retires

LAKELAND, Fla.- After 35 years of dedicated service, Chris Litz, Vice President of Product Business Development for Meat, Seafood, Bakery and Grocery Refrigerated and Frozen, will retire from Publix May 31, 2022.

“Over the years, Chris has led and supported strategic efforts to improve our operations and service to our customers,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We appreciate his efforts and dedicated service to our company.”

Litz began his Publix career in 1987 as a stock clerk in Sarasota, Florida. After working in various positions, he was promoted to store manager in 1995 and district manager in 2000. In 2007, he was named director of nonperishable warehousing before returning to retail as a regional director in 2011. In 2016, Litz was promoted to vice president of fresh product business development and to his current role in 2021.

