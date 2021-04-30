Publix’s Feeding More Together Raises Nearly $10M for Food Banks Throughout the Southeast

LAKELAND, Fla.– Today, Publix announced that its new Feeding More Together program has raised nearly $10 million in much-needed support for food banks throughout the Southeast. The 12-day register campaign, launched last month, raised nearly $5 million in customer donations to support local food banks. Local food banks are able to use allocated funds from the register campaign to select from a variety of the nonperishable food items they need most to serve their communities. Publix is matching the dollar value of customer donations by purchasing produce from Southeastern farmers and donating it to Feeding America member food banks. The March Feeding More Together program will provide 100 million meals to Feeding America member food banks and other hunger relief organizations.

“Access to food is a critical need in our communities during the pandemic and beyond,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As a food retailer, we believe that helping alleviate hunger by putting food on tables is where we can have our greatest impact. Through the generosity of our customers, we continue to be able to do good together by feeding more of our neighbors in need.”

According to a March 2021 report, Feeding America estimates 42 million people, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2021. And member food banks continue to serve about 55% more people now than they did before the pandemic.

“Over a year into the pandemic, the number of people turning to food banks for assistance remains high,” said Feeding America Chief Supply Chain Officer Blake Thompson. “We are grateful for the continued support of Publix and its customers for providing food we need to serve our communities.”

As a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, Publix has worked to alleviate hunger for many years. The company has donated more than $2 billion in food and has pledged an additional $2 billion in food donations by 2030. Its register campaigns in support of hunger alleviation — including Feeding More Together — have raised more than $105 million in food donations. And since 2015, Publix Super Markets Charities has donated more than $27 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations focused on hunger alleviation.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,270 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.